Brandon Sklenar opens up on blue collar upbringing and its impact

Brandon Sklenar has seen a rise in fame after his role in '1923'

Brandon Sklenar is opening up on his upbringing and how hard work can add up to bring about big changes in lifestyle.

“I come from a lineage of blue-collar workers, and I grew up on a job site, so I started swinging a hammer when I was 10 years old,” the 34-year-old told People.

“That just breeds a certain type of thing,” he confessed. “You do your best, and hopefully good things happen.”

Sklenar began chasing his dream of becoming an actor at 19 and landed small roles here and there. He made a name for himself with hit Yellowstone prequel 1923, which, he says, “changed my life.”

The actor also got a major role in It Ends With Us opposite Blake Lively. His new movie Drop, costarring Meghan Fahy is about to hit theaters on April 11 jus as 1923 came to an end.

He remarked, “It is very cool objectively that these things are happening at the same time. It’s sort of divine timing, a universal wink. It’s like, ‘Hey, good on you.’”

“I've been kind of just pounding away for the last 16 years,” Sklenar added. “It's like the universe throwing you a bone and I really appreciate that.”

Brandon Sklenar’s upcoming thriller film Drop has received a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and will bow in cinemas on April 11.