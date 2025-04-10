Ed Sheeran shares how wife Cherry keeps him grounded amid fame’s chaos

Ed Sheeran's wife, Cherry Seaborn, has brought balance to the singer's life, keeping him grounded amid fame.

In a recent chat with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the English singer-songwriter revealed that in the chaos of the spotlight, his wife of five years served him as a "grounding force."

Discussing how things changed during the initial years of fame, Sheeran told the host, "Relationships wise — not just romantic — but just relationships in my life, friendships, family, everything shifted."

"At the beginning, it's that transitional period where you're just trying to work out who you are and whether I am my stage name, and that's me the whole time, and I'm a pop star," the Grammy winner explained,

Sheeran went on to say, "Or whether there's two human beings, and I can be a son to my mum without having to be a pop star or a husband without having to be a pop star and then sort of separating the two."

"And honestly, Cherry is the biggest grounding force. Like, anytime that anything is a little bit too Hollywood, she's like, ‘Bro…’ And especially because I grew up with her, there's always a lens of Suffolk over it," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Sheeran has known Seaborn since childhood and tied the knot with her in 2018.

The couple welcomed two daughters: Lyra and Jupiter.