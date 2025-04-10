 
Kristen Stewart's fiancee celebrates actress' 35th birthday

Kristen Stewart's fiancee Dylan Meyers pays actress' sweet tribute

Lifestyle News Desk
April 10, 2025

Kristen Stewart just entered her mid-30s.

The Twilight star, who turned 35 on Wednesday, got a sweet intimate tribute via an Instagram post.

"Happy birthday to my favorite person to do nothing, and everything, with," Meyers captioned the post that featured several photos of the actress lounging and cuddling with their cat.

Stewart sparked dating news with the screenwriter in 2019. The Oscar nomination got engaged in 2021.

Stewart previously revealed that she would "absolutely" pop the question, it was Meyers who popped the question.

"It's not a given that I would be the one, you know what I mean? Like, with two girls, you never know, like, who's going to fulfill what weird f****** gender-role thing and we don't do that or think about it in those terms," Stewart explained to Howard Stern during a 2021 interview.

"So I was like, 'Wait, well, I'm not the one for sure.' And so I was kind of joking for a bit, like, 'No, I want to be the one to propose, like, I want to be proposed to' and then she just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f****** so cute," the actress continued.

