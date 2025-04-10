Photo: Selena Gomez embraces new chapter of life with Benny Blanco: Report

Selena Gomez has reportedly become a new version of herself.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, “Selena is in an entirely new chapter in her life and this album celebrates that.”

The source also addressed, “It’s full of joy and is her sexiest, most adult album yet.”

Meanwhile, the couple is also considering to do a tour together and then they plan to settle down in their lives as a married couple.

During their latest chat, the couple gave a sneak peek into their love life while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Sharing insights into their little-known anecdote about their proposal, the Calm Down singer recalled, “So, I'm kind of a little grumpy. I'm, like, tired... I said, ‘After this shoot, I'm going to go hang out with my friends.’”

“And he starts, I guess, going, ‘Okay, sure. We'll see when you get here,’” she added.

“She almost didn't even come. She was like, ‘I really don't feel that well. I think I'm just going to stay home today,” Benny chimed in to say.

“Can't we just make up the shoot another day?' And I was like, ‘Uhh...’ I'm trying to figure out a way to do..."

"First of all, getting engaged to someone is the craziest thing in the world," the record producer also mentioned.

"It's like, right before you're going to tell someone you're going to be married to them forever,” he explained.