Meghan Markle makes big claim about 'recession-proof' brand

As Ever is 'recession-proof,' it appears that's what Meghan Markle suggests as tariffs threaten to upend the international trade system.



The Duchess of Sussex weighed in on President Donald Trump's decision to levy import duties in an interview with Fortune.

Her confidence in the claim of being a step ahead of recession is reflected in her remarks.

"All of our products are currently made in the US, so we don't anticipate tariffs affecting us directly," the mother-of-two said.

Apart from her made-in-US products, Meghan said her brand only seeks to create affordable items that people can enjoy even during a recession.

"But, as we look at the larger context of how this is going to affect the consumer day-to-day, I'm very grateful that in part of the conception of this brand, I wanted to create products that look more prestige, but are more accessible and affordable," the 43-year-old said.

"I think during any time of recession, people still want to find creature comforts, items that can bring them joy," Meghan concluded. "From our standpoint, certainly for me, even in the expansion of the brand, things should still feel accessible."