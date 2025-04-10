Princess Anne to make big move while King Charles, Queen Camilla are away

 
Princess Anne is set for a major move amid King Charles and Queen Camilla’s absence.

With the King and Queen on their royal tour to Italy, Princess Royal also had to leave the UK to host an important event in Scotland.

As reported by GB News, Anne is set to hold a dinner at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland on April 10 as the patron of Columba 1400.

For those unaware, Columba 1400 is a charity that helps young people to lead lives of “purpose, meaning and contribution.”

Sharing from her experience of patronage, Anne praised Columba 1400, adding that it “has more than surpassed its early promise.”

Anne went on to add, “As Patron of Columba 1400 I am delighted that the remote field on the Isle of Skye has become such an internationally recognised oasis of inspiration and refreshment for so many both here at home and overseas.”

“The Columba 1400 emphasis on values-based leadership has rarely been more important than in current times and really does make a difference,” Princess Anne stated.

However, the dinner Princess Royal is set to host comes as King Charles and Queen Camilla continue their four day visit in Italy, where they also celebrated their twentieth wedding anniversary.

