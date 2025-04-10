Photo: Ben Affleck considers Angelina Jolie's THIS trait attractive amid crush

Ben Affleck is reportedly crushing over Brad Pitt’s former wife, Angelina Jolie.

According to the latest findings of Daily Mail, Brad Pitt recently admitted that he had a crush on Angelina, the former wife of Brad Pitt.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is not the first time Ben and Brad’s love interests have coincided with each other as they both have dated Gwyneth Paltrow.

Dishing more details about Ben’s feelings towards Angelina, a source close to the actor noted, “Ben said that he always thought that she was very hot and has admired how she has navigated her career, he has called her smart.”

“He also thinks it's pretty cool that she has directed films too, something he has done many times with The Town and Argo,” they also addressed.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider noted, “They would certainly have a lot to talk about over dinner.”

Meanwhile, it has been reported by RadarOnline.com that Ben’s former wife, Jennifer Lopez is ready to unleash revenge tactics against him after he called their breakup “embarrassing.”