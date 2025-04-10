 
Dua Lipa shares intimate photo with fiancé after foreign tour

Dua Lipa is engaged to British actor Callum Turner

Lifestyle News Desk
April 10, 2025

Dua Lipa on Thursday shared pictures with her fiance Callum Turner as she retuned home from Australia tour.

Sharing multiple photos in Instagram post, the singer wrote, "home home home sweet home home home home."

In the picture posted by the "Levitating" singer, the British actor is seen kissing her on the head.

Lipa and Turner were first romantically linked in January 2024, when they were spotted slow dancing at an afterparty for Turner's film Masters of Air.

They finally got engaged after a year of dating.

