Anjelica Huston reveals shocking gesture by ex-Jack Nicholson during LA wildfires

Anjelica Huston reveals shocking gesture of ex-Jack Nicholson during LA wildfires

Anjelica Huston recently opened up about what her ex, Jack Nicholson, did during the LA Wildfires.

Conversing with PEOPLE, the 73-year-old American actress and director revealed that she received a call from Nicholson when she was leaving Los Angeles with her housekeeper and pets in January to escape wildfires.

Huston shared, "The phone just rang out of nowhere, and it was him. It's always a comfort when he calls."

The Addams Family star admitted that it was “heartbreakingly sweet. I’ve gone back over it several times in my head, and I think next time I’d accept the invitation.”

Despite being on good terms with the Batman star and calling her friendship with him "important,” Huston said she does not visit his LA home often nowadays.

She explained, "Life gets in the way. Also, for some reason, they've been doing endless rerouting and road work near his house, so it takes hours to get to him, and that's always irritating. I always managed to be late going to see him, which is very irritating for him."

Notably, The Witches alum, who was married to Robert Graham from 1992 to 1992–2008, left for her ranch, which is located near the Sierra Nevada mountain range in California due to the fires.

For the unversed, Huston’s first interaction with Nicholson was at a party which took place at his residence in LA in 1973.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple, who dated from 1973 to 1990, also appeared together in the 1985 film Prizzi’s Honor, which was directed by Huston’s father, John Huston.