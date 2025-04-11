 
Jennifer Garner posts unseen family portrait with sweet note

The actress celebrated National Sibling Day on April 10

Lifestyle News Desk
April 11, 2025

Jennifer Garner sent warm wishes to her sisters on National Sibling Day with a sweet throwback picture.

The 52-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Thursday, April 10, to mark the day dedicated to siblings on the national level.

In the post, Garner posted a childhood picture of herself with her sisters Susannah and Melissa,

The picture featured '80s era haircuts, for which Garner said thanks to her mom.

"Happy #NationalSiblingsDay to my sisters! (And thank you for the haircuts, Mom)," she wrote in the caption.

The post came after the Daredevil actress penned down a touching tribute to her late dad on his first death anniversary on her social media.

We buried our dad a year ago today. Everyone I speak to asks how my mom is doing (thank you for asking, friends). I spoke to my mom for a long time this morning — she spent half of the conversation telling me she's grateful and the other half laughing," she posted on Tuesday, April 8.

