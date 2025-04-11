Jennifer Garner posts unseen family portrait with sweet note

Jennifer Garner sent warm wishes to her sisters on National Sibling Day with a sweet throwback picture.

The 52-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Thursday, April 10, to mark the day dedicated to siblings on the national level.

In the post, Garner posted a childhood picture of herself with her sisters Susannah and Melissa,

The picture featured '80s era haircuts, for which Garner said thanks to her mom.

"Happy #NationalSiblingsDay to my sisters! (And thank you for the haircuts, Mom)," she wrote in the caption.

The post came after the Daredevil actress penned down a touching tribute to her late dad on his first death anniversary on her social media.

We buried our dad a year ago today. Everyone I speak to asks how my mom is doing (thank you for asking, friends). I spoke to my mom for a long time this morning — she spent half of the conversation telling me she's grateful and the other half laughing," she posted on Tuesday, April 8.