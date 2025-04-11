 
'Grey's Anatomy' star Eric Dane reveals heartbreaking diagnosis

Eric Dane makes health revelation after cancelling Rebecca Gayheart divorce

Lifestyle News Desk
April 11, 2025

Eric Dane has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The Grey's Anatomy actor, 52, opened up about his diagnosis in a statement to People Magazine.

"I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," the actor announced.

"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week," added Eric, a longstanding star of the HBO series.

"I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time," he added, per the publication.

The news of his diagnosis comes a month after Eric and his wife Rebecca Gayheart, with whom he shares two teenage daughters, called off their divorce.

The condition, which is known as a motor neurone disease in some countries, is said to be incurable.

The ailment impairs the nervous system over time and causes the muscles to increasingly suffer from paralysis—leaving its patients with a life expectancy of three years following initial symptoms. In some cases, patients live on for decades.

