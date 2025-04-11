Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck want to be friends again?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly ready “to do what it takes” to be friends again.

Affleck and Lopez, who finalized their divorce in January 2025, are trying to be on better terms, as reported by InTouch.

An inside source told the outlet that since the former couple’s children, with their respective partners, are friends with each other, they have “agreed” to become friends again.

Ben Affleck is father of three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez is mother of twins Max and Emme Muniz, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The source stated, “Let’s face it, Ben is never going to be as close with J. Lo as he is with Jennifer Garner, they don’t share three kids.”

“But they are both very sensitive to the fact that [J. Lo’s] twins Max and Emme are very close to Ben’s kids,” they added.

Insider went on to add that “If they can’t stand to be in the same room as each other it’s going to make that very tough, so they’ve agreed to do what it takes to get on better terms.”

“Before they got back together they were genuinely friends and they’d love to get back to that,” the source noted. “They’re not at a place where they’re going to be taking off on joint holidays with the kids, but they have talked about having a nice dinner all together to start with, and then they’ll go from there.”

Notably, this comes after Ben Affleck spoke about Jennifer Lopez split for the first time.

“The truth is, when you talk to somebody, ‘Hey, what happened?’ Well, there is no, ‘This is what happened.’ It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do,” he told GQ magazine.