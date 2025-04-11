 
Kanye West's tweets spark risk of physical confrontation with Taylor's beau Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has reportedly taken legal action against Kanye West

Lifestyle News Desk
April 11, 2025

There's a risk of physical confrontation between Kanye West and Travis Kelce if the two men comes face to face.

According to Daily Mail, Taylor Swift's boyfriend is furious after Kanye West accused his girlfriend of having a sexual encounter with Justin Bieber and Harry Styles.

The news outlet reported that Kelce suggested confronting West physically “man to man.”

Citing a source it said the Kansas City Chief's tight end NFL star’s frustrated with the fact that responding to the rapper’s tweets publicly will only “give more attention to the lies.

According to the report, the singer has filed a cease and desist against the Kanye West. 

As per the Daily Mail, the source shared that this time Ye has “gone too far,” and that his allegations are not just untrue but they are also defaming.

The insider also reportedly stated that this is not the rapper, just “gossiping,” they continued, “This is [West] sexually harassing a woman, defaming her, and intending to cause harm to her and to her career.”

The source shared with the publication that the singer felt that she did not have any option but to issue a cease and desist.

