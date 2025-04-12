Tori Spelling finally reveals who encouraged her to leave Dean McDermott

Speaking on her podcast misSPELLING, the actress and former reality TV star shared that her teenage daughter advised her to leave Dean.

Tori revealed that her daughter, Hattie was “scared” to talk about it initially but she asked, “Have you ever considered what it would be like to be with someone else and not dad and get treated right?”

“It got to the point where it was worse for the kids to see us together. We could no longer hide what was happening, the fights,” Tori added.

She went on to add about her ex-husband, Dean that “he was an addict going through a lot, and a lot of it was taken out on me.”

Adding of Hattie, she said, “And she saw that. I didn't like the person I was, trying to raise strong humans and just taking it and taking it.”

Tori Spelling, who also shares four other kids with Dean McDermott besides Hattie, filed for divorce on March 29, 2024 after 18 years of marriage.