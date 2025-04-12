 
Geo News

Tori Spelling finally reveals who encouraged her to leave Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling shares four kids with ex-husband Dean McDermott

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 12, 2025

Tori Spelling finally reveals who encouraged her to leave Dean McDermott
Tori Spelling finally reveals who encouraged her to leave Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling has revealed who encouraged her to leave Dean McDermott

Speaking on her podcast misSPELLING, the actress and former reality TV star shared that her teenage daughter advised her to leave Dean.

Tori revealed that her daughter, Hattie was “scared” to talk about it initially but she asked, “Have you ever considered what it would be like to be with someone else and not dad and get treated right?”

“It got to the point where it was worse for the kids to see us together. We could no longer hide what was happening, the fights,” Tori added.

She went on to add about her ex-husband, Dean that “he was an addict going through a lot, and a lot of it was taken out on me.”

Adding of Hattie, she said, “And she saw that. I didn't like the person I was, trying to raise strong humans and just taking it and taking it.”

Tori Spelling, who also shares four other kids with Dean McDermott besides Hattie, filed for divorce on March 29, 2024 after 18 years of marriage.

Brad Falchuk warns wife Gwyneth Paltrow over praise for A list ex
Brad Falchuk warns wife Gwyneth Paltrow over praise for A list ex
Prince William, Kate Middleton share rare photo of 'Golden Princess'
Prince William, Kate Middleton share rare photo of 'Golden Princess'
Mariah Carey drops jaw-dropping confession about her Rock Hall nomination
Mariah Carey drops jaw-dropping confession about her Rock Hall nomination
Jax Taylor breaks silence over son Cruz's autism diagnosis
Jax Taylor breaks silence over son Cruz's autism diagnosis
Meghan Markle ‘absolutely speechless' after meeting Audra McDonald
Meghan Markle ‘absolutely speechless' after meeting Audra McDonald
Meghan Markle makes move while Prince Harry faces backlash over Ukraine visit
Meghan Markle makes move while Prince Harry faces backlash over Ukraine visit
Joseph Quinn teases big change in Johnny Storm in 'Fantastic Four: The First Steps'
Joseph Quinn teases big change in Johnny Storm in 'Fantastic Four: The First Steps'
What did Kanye West say about Taylor Swift?
What did Kanye West say about Taylor Swift?