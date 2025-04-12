Kylie Kelce shares secret to lasting marriage with Jason

Kylie Kelce gives rare advice to her lasting marriage with husband Jason Kelce.

In a recent episode of her Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast, the podcast host candidly discussed her marriage to the retired NFL star and shared the one piece of advice that she followed to keep it strong.

"I always say that you should always date your spouse," Kylie began.

She went on to explain, "Because at the end of the day, I truly believe, you chose your spouse."

"Like you chose to love them, you chose to let them love you, and you chose to build a life together," she noted.

"I love my kids with my whole heart, and I always will, but I chose my husband," the mom of four admitted.

Although Kylie loves her kids as deeply as possible, she prioritizes her bond with Jason every day. She revealed that the secret to their lasting marriage is her choice to actively nurture their relationship and her constant gratitude for the 37-year-old retired Philadelphia Eagles player.

"It's one of those things where I'm like, 'I'm gonna keep picking you by continuing to date you and appreciate you,'" the proud wife added.

It is pertinent to mention that Kylie and Jason, who met through a dating app, tied the knot in April 2018 and welcomed four daughters: five-year-old Wyatt, Elliotte, 4, two-year-old Bennett, and newborn Finnley.