Katy Perry teases her intense prep for upcoming all female space mission

Katy Perry has been preparing herself mentally for the history-making flight.

The 40-year-old singer, who will take part in a first all-female trip to space on Monday, is giving her constant motivation and tapping into her feminine power ahead of the space tourism.

"I am talking to myself every day and going, 'You’re brave, you’re bold, you are doing this for the next generation to inspire so many different people but especially young girls to go, I’ll go to space in the future. No limitations,'" she told the Associated Press at her Ontario, California, rehearsal space.

"I’m really excited about the engineering of it all. I’m excited to learn more about STEM and just the math about what it takes to accomplish this type of thing," she expressed her excitement for the space trip, which includes a total of six women: Jeff Bezos’ fiancee Lauren Sanchez, journalist Gayle King, and three other females.

Moreover, Perry shared that when she goes through some new experience, she searches for strength within herself.

"Using that feminine divine that I was born with and definitely unlocked when I had my daughter even more. It leveled up for sure. Being a mother just makes you level up with that type of power," she said of her daughter Daisy, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom.

It is pertinent to mention that Blue Origin is a spaceflight services company founded by Jeff Bezos.