 
Geo News

Katy Perry teases her intense prep for upcoming all female space mission

The pop star will take part in a space trip on Monday with Blue Origin

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 12, 2025

Katy Perry teases her intense prep for upcoming all female space mission
Katy Perry teases her intense prep for upcoming all female space mission

Katy Perry has been preparing herself mentally for the history-making flight.

The 40-year-old singer, who will take part in a first all-female trip to space on Monday, is giving her constant motivation and tapping into her feminine power ahead of the space tourism.

"I am talking to myself every day and going, 'You’re brave, you’re bold, you are doing this for the next generation to inspire so many different people but especially young girls to go, I’ll go to space in the future. No limitations,'" she told the Associated Press at her Ontario, California, rehearsal space.

"I’m really excited about the engineering of it all. I’m excited to learn more about STEM and just the math about what it takes to accomplish this type of thing," she expressed her excitement for the space trip, which includes a total of six women: Jeff Bezos’ fiancee Lauren Sanchez, journalist Gayle King, and three other females.

Moreover, Perry shared that when she goes through some new experience, she searches for strength within herself.

"Using that feminine divine that I was born with and definitely unlocked when I had my daughter even more. It leveled up for sure. Being a mother just makes you level up with that type of power," she said of her daughter Daisy, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom.

It is pertinent to mention that Blue Origin is a spaceflight services company founded by Jeff Bezos.

Josh Duhamel reveals what keeps him energized as a dad in his 50s
Josh Duhamel reveals what keeps him energized as a dad in his 50s
Kylie Kelce shares secret to lasting marriage with Jason
Kylie Kelce shares secret to lasting marriage with Jason
NE-YO reveals if his four girlfriends can date others
NE-YO reveals if his four girlfriends can date others
Chris Pratt marks his sister Angie's milestone birthday
Chris Pratt marks his sister Angie's milestone birthday
Meghan Trainor makes rare admission about weight loss
Meghan Trainor makes rare admission about weight loss
Tori Spelling finally reveals who encouraged her to leave Dean McDermott
Tori Spelling finally reveals who encouraged her to leave Dean McDermott
Hailee Steinfeld recalls Josh Allen's proposal after putting wedding plans on hold
Hailee Steinfeld recalls Josh Allen's proposal after putting wedding plans on hold
Matt Bomer reveals why he didn't play Ken in 'Barbie'
Matt Bomer reveals why he didn't play Ken in 'Barbie'