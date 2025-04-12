 
At least 69 killed in thunderstorms in India, Nepal

Heavy rain is forecast to hit Bihar again on Saturday, says Met Dept

AFP
April 12, 2025

The representational image shows a lightning strike during a thunderstorm over the city of Ajmer in India, April 26, 2023. — AFP
  • Experts warn that climate change was fuelling increase in lightning strikes in India.
  • Rising global temperatures are unleashing cascade of extreme weather events: scientists
  • India Meteorological Department office predicts heavy rain in Bihar on Saturday.

PATNA: At least 69 people were killed this week in unusually intense thunderstorms across eastern India's Bihar state and in neighbouring Nepal, officials said Saturday.

While flash floods and lightning kill thousands of people each year, scientists warn that rising global temperatures are unleashing a cascade of extreme weather events.

Bihar disaster authorities said Saturday that at least 61 people had died in strong thunder and lightning storms on Thursday and Friday.

Eight more people were killed in neighbouring Nepal, disaster officials told AFP, blaming "lightning strikes" on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heavy rain is forecast to hit Bihar again on Saturday, according to the local India Meteorological Department office.

Last year, experts warned that climate change was fuelling an alarming increase in deadly lightning strikes in India, killing nearly 1,900 people a year in the world's most populous country.

Lightning caused 101,309 deaths between 1967 and 2020, with a sharp increase between 2010 and 2020, a team of researchers led by Fakir Mohan University in the eastern state of Odisha said.

