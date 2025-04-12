 
Bella Ramsey shockingly knocks Jonathan Ross down on chat show

Bella Ramsey took Jonathan Ross down, pinning him to the ground in recent chat show

Lifestyle News Desk
April 12, 2025

Bella Ramsey has knocked Jonathan Ross down on a broadcasted comedy-chat show.

While promoting her upcoming season of The Last Of Us, on The Jonathan Ross Show, the Hollywood actor candidly discussed that they learnt jiu jitsu for the series.

“I did. I always do. Second season's a lot more [of that],” they admitted. “It's really fun. I have got hurt.”

During filming the fighting scene, the Game Of Thrones actor got hit in the eye, resulting in black eye, and they also suffered a burst lips in another scene.

“I love it. I really love it. I'm very good at getting injured just enough that I can keep working and not stop,” Ramsey noted.

Before concluding, the 21-year-old actor recalled Brazilian jiu jitsu training in which size doesn’t matter, a smaller person can turn down a big opponent.

Following this, with them martial skill, Ramsey took down the host, pinning him to the ground.

The Last Of Us season 2 is scheduled to be released on April 13, 2025.

