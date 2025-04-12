 
'Thor' star shares shocking reaction to Marvel fans cheering

Kat Dennings opens up about her reaction to fans cheering on social media

April 12, 2025

Kat Dennings appeared in three Marvel films, including Thor, WandaVision, and What If. 

But the shock came when she admitted she forgot about working in any of these movies when fans cheered for her at the Avengers Campus at Disneyland.

"I went to Avengers Campus at Disneyland, and people were waving at me, and I forgot why. I genuinely forgot why," she said.

In other news, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler revealed how the late Chadwick Boseman "freaked out" some Marvel executives about his commitment to never breaking character during the shoot.

"He was talking in an African accent. Disney execs came to see us on ‘Panther.’ It was week two and they pulled up and it was the T’Challa accent and they were freaked out," the director recounted while appearing on The Breakfast Club.

"I was like, ‘Don’t be freaked out. He’s working, man. He don’t turn it off until we wrap,'" he concluded.

