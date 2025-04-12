Bella Thorne attacks Mickey Rourke once again as she avoids naming film

Bella Thorne has accused Mickey Rourke of inuring her genitals on set of their movie.

She came up with the allegation while commenting on Mickey's recent homophobic comments to JoJo Siwa.

Taking to her Instagram story and X on Friday, she shared her experience with the actor on set of a film which she did not name.

Her allegations against Mickey Rourke pertain to their collaboration on the 2020 film "Girl".

“This f****dude. GROSS,” the actress wrote over a photo of Rourke. “I had to work with this man — in a scene where I’m on my knees and with my hands zip tied around my back. He’s supposed to take a metal grinder to my knee cap and instead he used it on my genitals through my jeans. Hitting them over and over again. I had bruises on my pelvic bone.”

Taking to social media, the actress once again shared a picture to attack Mickey on Sunday.

In the photo captioned Rourke, she is seen showing middle finger in show of defiance.



