'Severance' star Adam Scott reveals 'toxic trait' that annoys family

Adam Scott has revealed his "toxic trait” that annoys his wife.

Scott was asked this question while he attended the red carpet of Severance's For Your Consideration event.

"I'm sure I have a bunch," the Parks and Rec alum quipped about traits that annoy his wife Naomi. "That's a good question."

"You know, something that is a habit of mine, and I don't know if it's toxic or not," he shared, "My wife has started losing patience with me is that I love doing laundry."

"I love it and I'll do it at all times of the day. Like if I can't get to sleep, I'll look for laundry to do and I'll do it. I love putting it in and measuring the soap and waiting and then putting it in,” he continued. “I love it. So is that toxic?"

"It's not something I've always loved," he confessed. "I kind of discovered, in turning into a grown up, that I love the process of doing laundry. [My family] find it annoying, honestly.”

Adam Scott and Naomi Scott tied the knot in 2005 and share two children – son Graham and daughter Frankie.