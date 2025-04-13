'The White Lotus' star reacts to controversy of season 3

Jason Isaacs wore a Duke T-shirt during a murder-suicide dream sequence in season three of The White Lotus.



However, the university does not seem to like the unintentional promo as they strongly condemn it.

“[The White Lotus] not only uses our brand without permission, but in our view uses it on imagery that is troubling, does not reflect our values or who we are, and simply goes too far,” Duke VP of communications, marketing, and public affairs Frank Tramble told The New York Times.

In response, the actor, in an interview with the Prestige Junkie podcast, admitted he wanted to “cause a little mischief” after Duke’s exaggerated reaction.

“I bought the t-shirt because the airline canceled my flight and took my bags away, and I had nothing to change into in the morning,” he said. “It was the only outlet there [at the Charlotte Airport]. And I also thought it might cause a little bit of mischief.”

The 61-year-old continued, “I mean, I found the whole thing faintly amusing. I don’t like anyone getting upset about anything, but clearly, it was just someone fancying seeing their name online and wanting to go viral."

"Their real-life alumni are such a rogue’s gallery, many of them, that the notion that one of the spiritually enlightened [characters] on television causes them any trouble is fanciful and ridiculous," Jason concluded.