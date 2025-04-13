Katie Price gets candid about new health struggles

Katie Price is worried about how she "wakes up to her bed soaking wet."

The reality star, 46, opened up about experiencing possible pre-menopause symptoms lately in a recent episode of her podcast The Katie Price Show.

At one point during her chat with her cohost and sister Sophie, Katie admitted she often gets "brain fog" as well as night sweats.

"I'm getting the brain fog going through the pre-menostal [menopause] or whatever it's called, and I wake up and my bed is soaking wet. I hate it."

"I keep falling asleep. This CBD, I take two drops a night and honestly, I'm having the best sleep but I'm not watching anything. It works for me."

Katie previously admitted that she fears that the underlying issue behind the night sweats and nostalgia might be menopause.

"I'm not sleeping at night and I'm normally a really good sleeper, so something's going on," the Only Fans model noted.

Katie, who is mom to five kids, wasn't so sure of menopause being the sole factor either as other aspects negated her fears.

"So I'm just going to get my blood test because maybe I'm having an early menopause, I don't know how it all works, but I'm still having my periods."

Katie added that her bed was "wet with cold sweat" in the run-up to her periods, and she wondered if she was "going through the change."