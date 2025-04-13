King Charles major health update disclosed

Royal aides have disclosed major update on King Charles health following his visit to Italy.

The royal insiders, as per the Daily Express, have revealed that King Charles ongoing cancer treatment is going “tremendously,” despite his “temporary setback” last month when he was briefly hospitalised after experiencing ‘side effects’ from his treatment.

The publication quoted a senior palace official when asked if adaptations might be made to his schedule: “We’ve all tried! But as people will have seen The King enjoys his work, he enjoys engaging with as many people as possible; he has a voracious appetite for reading – and because he reads a lot he learns a lot.

“And in this role, as when Prince of Wales, he knows he is fortunate to be in a position to make a difference, and is determined to do just that. As we are seeing, since this reign began two and a half years ago, he’s achieving that in very many different ways.”

Royal expert Emily Ferguson shared her report on X, formerly Twitter handle.

She tweeted, “NEW: The Queen says the King is driven by “helping others” so there is no chance of him reducing his workload despite his ongoing cancer battle.

“And a senior Palace said “we’ve all tried” to get him to slow down but he loves his job too much.”



