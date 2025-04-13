SZA admits she can’t ‘believe’ being ‘a part of’ the Super Bowl show

SZA just admitted she was “relieved” that her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance with Kendrick Lamar was cut short.

The Snooze hitmaker, who took the stage in February, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, revealed on The Severance Podcast with Ben Stiller & Adam Scott that she was initially supposed to be on stage for longer.

"My performance was initially longer with a different song and I was actually relieved (when it changed as it meant) that I had less opportunity to harm myself on camera or in public," she confessed.

SZA continued, "I just couldn't believe that I was a part of it."

The All The Stars singer also opened up about her struggle with anxiety, particularly before joining the iconic rapper on stage.

"I was really shook only because it is the biggest stage I'll ever do in my career. I don't really know where I can go from there. I was just like, I don't know if I'm gonna survive," she said.

"I did a lot of meditation and a lot of breathwork, which I normally don't do, but I've learned recently, it's kind of saving my life. It's the only thing that keeps me calm,” the Saturn crooner added.

After their Super Bowl Halftime Show, SZA and Kendrick Lamar are set to headline The Grand National Tour, set to kick off on April 19 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.