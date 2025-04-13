Pedro Pascal gets real about ‘The Fantastic Four' role

Pedro Pascal just admitted he found playing Mister Fantastic in The Fantastic Four: First Steps “really intimidating.”

The 50-year-old accomplished actor has officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe by portraying the founding member and leader of the Fantastic Four in the upcoming movie, slated for a July 25 release.

Despite having starred in stellar franchises such as Game of Thrones and Star Wars as well as The Last of Us, Pascal admits that he feels pressure whenever he is approached for a huge role, because he strives to keep his viewers “happy.”

Taking about his role in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, he told Entertainment Weekly, “It was really intimidating. I relied on the people that I was around to hold me to the experience and help get me through it.”

Pascal continued, “Stepping into something like Game of Thrones and then going into the early days of Netflix with Narcos and then Star Wars and the world of video games with The Last of Us, each time I’ve felt like I couldn’t top how intimidating the last one was.”

“They’re all scary because you really want to make people happy, especially if it’s something that’s widely known with particular expectations around it because you want those expectations to be met,” the 50-year-old actor added.

You also want to be authentic to yourself so that it can be the best that it can be for anybody who wants to be entertained by a story and travel with us into this world,” Pedro Pascal concluded.