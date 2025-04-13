Photo: Sophie Turner aims to surpass Angelina Jolie's performance in new gig

Sophie Turner stars Lara Croft in the much-awaited Tomb Raider series.

As per the latest report of Life & Style, the actress has drawn inspiration from Angelina’s work in the franchise.

Revealing what Sophie thinks about the performance of the former actresses, a source told the outlet, “She absolutely loves what Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander did with their films.”

“But she wants to equal that work and, over the course of many years-slash-seasons, top it,” the insider declared.

Elaborating further on Sophie’s take on the character in a new project, the source added, “Sophie is actually the first English actress to play Lara Croft in live action.”

“That’s a big deal and Sophie knows that gives her a special edge compared to Angelina and Alicia,” they explained.

Before signing off from the chat, the spy maintained, “Sophie will bring the action.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Daily Mail has reported that the project was “not going ahead” as there has not been any confirmation from either Amazon or the producer, Phoebe.