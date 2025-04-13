 
Geo News

Prince Harry's angry legal appeal in the UK turns strange

The appeal case Prince Harry is fighting in court has just turned 'strange'

By
Hiba Anjum
|

April 13, 2025

Prince Harry outside the High Court in London, Britain, April 9, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Prince Harry outside the High Court in London, Britain, April 9, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Prince Harry has landed himself in hot waters with the world weighing in on his changed behavior and shocking actions ever since he landed in the UK for his taxpayer-funded appeal case.

At the time, reasons included racism and threats against his wife but now that his trip to the Ukraine warzone came to light many started calling him “completely disoriented.”

One such expert is royal commentator Hugo Vickers who spoke to The Sun about everything.

He believes Prince Harry’s actions do “certainly seem very strange because I don't think that any of us feel particularly unsafe in England.”

Its probably because “he doesn't really know when to stop and I think he's quite angry about a lot of things," Mr Vickers even added.

The converastion didnt end there either because even though “He's being very dogmatic in his approach” the author claimed “I think that's rather unfortunate. I think he I don't know whether he thinks he can win or but or whether he just feels he has to pursue it to the last point.” (Sic)

All in all the conversation neared its end with him adding that Prince Harry “must be completely disorientated. That whole Californian world is not his world at all, he doesn't look at all happy now, I don't think.”

“We should certainly be sympathetic for him on a number of fronts, but not particularly on this particular issue. I don't think that England's an unsafe country and I think he's really gone too far “ so “I'm a bit torn,” he admitted too before signing off. 

For those unversed, the issue started when Prince Harry lost his right to state-funded security the moment he stepped away as a full-time member to relocate with Meghan Markle and Prince Archie.

This "exhaustive" appeal was requested because the original decision by the Home Office in 2024 was "difficult to swallow" for the Duke and he admitted this to The Telegraph during their interview just yesterday. 

Meghan Markle's preparing a public apology to Kate Middleton: Everything to know
Meghan Markle's preparing a public apology to Kate Middleton: Everything to know
New rising star becomes hot favourite in 'James Bond' race
New rising star becomes hot favourite in 'James Bond' race
'The Traitors' star says fame is making life awkward for his daughters
'The Traitors' star says fame is making life awkward for his daughters
Kate Middleton, Prince William receive olive branch from Harry video
Kate Middleton, Prince William receive olive branch from Harry
John Turturro doesn't approve of fans' tattoo tributes
John Turturro doesn't approve of fans' tattoo tributes
Alec Baldwin miserable over 'humiliating antics' of wife Hilaria
Alec Baldwin miserable over 'humiliating antics' of wife Hilaria
Prince Harry is taking back control an independent life away from Meghan
Prince Harry is taking back control an independent life away from Meghan
Sarah Paulson drops truth bomb about Amanda Peet's importance in her life
Sarah Paulson drops truth bomb about Amanda Peet's importance in her life