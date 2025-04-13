Prince Harry's angry legal appeal in the UK turns strange

Prince Harry outside the High Court in London, Britain, April 9, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Prince Harry has landed himself in hot waters with the world weighing in on his changed behavior and shocking actions ever since he landed in the UK for his taxpayer-funded appeal case.

At the time, reasons included racism and threats against his wife but now that his trip to the Ukraine warzone came to light many started calling him “completely disoriented.”

One such expert is royal commentator Hugo Vickers who spoke to The Sun about everything.

He believes Prince Harry’s actions do “certainly seem very strange because I don't think that any of us feel particularly unsafe in England.”

Its probably because “he doesn't really know when to stop and I think he's quite angry about a lot of things," Mr Vickers even added.

The converastion didnt end there either because even though “He's being very dogmatic in his approach” the author claimed “I think that's rather unfortunate. I think he I don't know whether he thinks he can win or but or whether he just feels he has to pursue it to the last point.” (Sic)

All in all the conversation neared its end with him adding that Prince Harry “must be completely disorientated. That whole Californian world is not his world at all, he doesn't look at all happy now, I don't think.”

“We should certainly be sympathetic for him on a number of fronts, but not particularly on this particular issue. I don't think that England's an unsafe country and I think he's really gone too far “ so “I'm a bit torn,” he admitted too before signing off.

For those unversed, the issue started when Prince Harry lost his right to state-funded security the moment he stepped away as a full-time member to relocate with Meghan Markle and Prince Archie.

This "exhaustive" appeal was requested because the original decision by the Home Office in 2024 was "difficult to swallow" for the Duke and he admitted this to The Telegraph during their interview just yesterday.