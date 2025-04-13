Finn Wolfhard shares true feelings about 'Stranger Things' end

The Stranger Things will end its last season this year, and Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, shared his take on his character's ending.



“I was so happy with his ending, and I don’t know, I was satisfied, but I was also very confused and sad, but also very happy,” he told People.

Apart from discussing his fate in the series, he said wrapping the series “was definitely a lot. I felt like I was in a dream or something. None of it felt real. I don’t know, it felt perfect.”

He continued, "We spent a full year filming this season. By the end, we’d captured over 650 hours of footage. So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It’s like eight blockbuster movies. It’s pretty insane.”

“At the same time, we think it’s our most personal story. It was super intense and emotional to film — for us and for our actors. We’ve been making this show together for almost 10 years," the actor continued.

"There was a lot of crying. There was so much crying. The show means so much to all of us, and everyone put their hearts and souls into it. And we hope — and believe — that passion will translate to the screen," Finn concluded.