Travis Scott's sweet moment with daughter Stormi as Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet watch

Travis Scott shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott gave a sweet shout-out to his and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi during his Coachella set.

The rapper, 33, had a headlining gig at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., on Saturday, April 12.

Enjoying the show were his daughter Stormi and son Aire, 3, who were brought there by their mom Kylie along with her current beau Timothee Chalamet.

Acknowledging his daughter, Scott shouted, "Stormi, let's rock."





Scott’s impressive Coachella set came years after he last performed at the festival, which was in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Butterfly Effect hitmaker is about to drop a new album. In a new interview, he shared insight into the upcoming album, titled JACKBOYS 2, and also reflected on the success of his last album, Utopia.

"I’ve been really into beatmaking," he told Complex. "Because I think a lot of beats are kind of the same. Like, you’re hearing a lot of the same beats and the same drums. So that process [of beatmaking] is what makes it exciting to make the songs."

"I’m excited about new music,” he shared. “Utopia was an ultra passion for me, because I had to get that creativity off and I’m glad it’s lasted as long as it lasted.”

Travis Scott gushed, "People are seeing it through. And for this next album, I just want to have the most ultimate fun with being creative. The most ultimate fun, taking all the things I learned and packing it in the CD and making it enjoyable to go crazy in the stadium. That’s the idea."