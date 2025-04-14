Soleil Moon Frye dishes on emotional journey behind Aaron Carter family doc

Soleil Moon Frye dished on the emotional toll it took to direct the new documentary about the Carter family.

In a recent chat with People, the 48-year-old director shared insights into the making of The Carters: Hurts to Love You, which is a film about the late American singer and rapper Aaron Carter's addiction and mental health struggles and how it impacted his family.

“For me, one of the most painful parts of this journey was really living through their family archives and seeing and witnessing what was happening and what these children were going through at such a young age,” the child star told the outlet.

Frye went on to say, "It makes me super emotional thinking about it. There were so many days and nights that I was in tears, and I felt so much for them.”

It is pertinent to mention that he passed away tragically due to drowning while under drug intoxication in 2022 at the age of 34.

Frye noted that she felt "connected" to Aaron's story because he entered the industry at the same age when she started her career as a child star in the show Punky Brewster.

"Aaron was then growing up in front of the world and that feeling of wanting to be loved and then not always feeling that love back, there’s a lot of layers to it," the actress said, adding that the theme the film covered is "so universal" as it portrays the struggles of the famous family with addiction and mental health issues that so many people would relate to it.

The two-part documentary is all set to be released on April 15 on Paramount+