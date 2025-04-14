'Sister Wives' Christine Brown still carries 'deep sorrow' after her divorce from Kody

Sister Wives star Christine Brown recently reflected on the lessons she has learnt from grief during her exciting career with husband David Wooley.

Taking to her Instagram, the 52-year-old ex-wife of David Brown posted a picture of herself and opened up about dealing with grief when it comes, making it clear that she is still coping with the baggage of her failed relationship with ex-husband.

Looking at the vast land while standing on what appears to be a balcony, Christine, whose side profile is visible, can be seen wearing a pink and fawn silk shirt with a tinge of black in it.

The mother of five, who was also holding a cup in her left hand, added a lengthy caption under her post that read, “Some days carry both deep sorrow and deep gratitude. And somehow, they exist together. I’ve learned that grief doesn’t cancel out joy, and joy doesn’t erase grief. They walk hand in hand.”

She went on to emphasise that “if you’re grieving, please know: it’s okay to laugh. It’s okay to find beauty in a day that still aches. You don’t have to be fully healed to live fully present.”

Christine also admitted that other than strengthening, grief has “shaped me, softened me, and in many ways,” adding, “It reminds me to love deeper, speak kinder, and hold tighter to the moments that matter.”

“You can live in the light, even with a broken heart. You can feel joy, even while you’re crying. Both are sacred. Both are real,” the reality TV star concluded.

For the unversed, she became the third wife of the 56-year-old patriarch of the Brown family through a spiritual marriage in 1994 and welcomed five children with him.

It is pertinent to mention that Christine ended her more than 25-year relationship with Kody in 2021 and became the first among his four wives to step out of plural marriage.