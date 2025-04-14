Queen Camilla erupts into worry over King Charles' behavior

Right after Queen Camilla made her wishes known regarding her husband, who is working himself to the bone, a well-placed palace aide has also revealed just how bad things really are with King Charles.

According to a report by RadarOnline, the Queen made her wishes known about her husband’s work ethic just before their 20th wedding anniversary on April 9th, 2025.

At the time, she admitted that her only hope for the special day is to see her husband slow down but, “No, I think he loves his work and it keeps him going.”

“And I think it’s wonderful, you know, if you’ve been ill and you are recovering, you’re getting better and now he wants to do more and more and more. That’s the problem."

The aide in question also shared something similar “We’ve all tried, but as everyone can see, the King loves his work.”

But that isn’t the only bit of news worrying fans and onlookers alike becuase just last week the same outlet also quoted a source saying, “King Charles’ recent health concerns have placed Prince William and the Princess of Wales on heightened alert, anticipating the possibility of assuming the throne sooner than expected.”

“They remain hopeful for his recovery and wish for many more years of his reign, but they cannot ignore the stark reality that circumstances may change unexpectedly. The king's hospitalization last week served as a sobering reminder of his ongoing health struggles, indicating to the family that they have little control over the timing of royal succession.”

And “King Charles is also aware of this and has been preparing William to take over at a moment's notice.”