'The House of the Dragon' star to unite with Tom Cruise in new film

Emma D’Arcy, the star in The House of Dragon, is set to take part in an untitled movie alongside Tom Cruise.



The work on the feature is ongoing under the direction of Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

The actress, who used they/them pronouns, recently told Deadline, “I’m delighted to be working with such extraordinary and exacting artists as Alejandro and Tom. They are the masters of their craft, and witnessing them in combination has been a privilege.”

The film's logline reads, “The most powerful man in the world [who] embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s saviour before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.”

The film's release date is said to be on October 2, 2026.

