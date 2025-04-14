Meghan Markle sends King Charles a gift from her personal collection

 
Meghan Markle has sent her ailing father-in-law a personal gift

Hiba Anjum
April 14, 2025

It’s been revealed that Meghan Markle sent her father in law King Charles a large gift from her personal collection.

According to a report by OK magazine, Meghan Markle fitted the gift box with things like jams, honey, a crêpe mix as well as various other items that have not been named.

Royal reporter Neil Sean even explained that this “was a gifted idea from… the Duchess of Sussex."

And while most of the people who received this were close friends or A-list celebrities, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner explained that Meghan’s intentions were different with this one.

“I understand how she may not feel respected still, but tiny gestures like this are her way of showing compassion for what the king is going through and helping to rebuild bridges between Prince William, Prince Harry and the king,” the expert explained.

“Perhaps conciliatory gifts from the hostess with the mostess could shine.”

For those unversed with the Duchess’ brand still, it was released in minimal quantities just last month and sold out in over half an hour.

Since then fans on social media have been awaiting a drop, and celebrities, influences and many others have even gone as far as to review the items on social media.

The boxes went to household names like Kris Jenner, Zoe Saldaña as well as her pals Mindy Kailing, Tracy James Robbins, and even fashion designer Anine Bing.

