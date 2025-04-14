Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian get emotional watching historic space launch

The Kardashians clan made a surprising appearance at the site of the space launch on Monday.

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner went to cheer on their friends Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez, who were among five other women set for a space flight in Blue Origin NS-31.

The mother-daughter duo, Khloe and Kris told the live Blue Origin broadcast that they came to Van Horn, Texas to support “our girlfriends and our friends.”

Speaking of Lauren, Kris said, “This is a really unique experience and we’re just so honored to be here to support them and watch this amazing part of history, and I’m so proud of her.”

Meanwhile, Khloe went on to add about her experience of watching them, saying, “I literally had chills all over my body from the second it launched until the moment I just saw it land.”

“and it’s sort of hard to explain, because I don’t think you’d be that emotional, but it’s incredible. It takes your breath away,” the Good American founder added.

Notably, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian also revealed that Kim Kardashian also wanted to come but she had to stay home.