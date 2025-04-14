Meghan Markle makes clever move to ditch agreement with The Firm

Meghan Markle has once again ruffled feathers of royal fans with an Instagram post.

In her Instagram story, Meghan shared a message from Ukraine's vice president this weekend that addressed her and Prince Harry as "Your Royal Highness."

The message thanked them for their efforts to help the war-torn country. "Your Royal Highness, I would like to express my sincere thanks for everything your family is doing for Ukraine," it began.

However, HRH is a title the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were asked to stop using when they stepped down as working royals in 2020.

Sharing their two cents with The Daily Beast, a friend of King Charles said: "It’s outrageous. Every time you think they can’t make it worse, they make it worse.”

"The deal with the HRH was a way to stop them cashing in while letting them walk away with pride and dignity and trust, and now Markle is using her HRH on a website which seems to exist to sell jam," they added.

However, the mole noted that Charles "doesn't allow himself to get angry about things like this anymore".

Another source, who’s a pal of Prince William’s told the publication, "It’s actually quite a clever way of testing the water, because there is deniability there, she can say, 'Well, I just wanted to publish this nice letter to raise awareness for Ukraine, and oops! they got my name wrong—but oh, actually, now I think of it, I never gave the title up anyway, and maybe I will start using it again.'"

They added: "It’s a step in the wrong direction, basically, away from the agreement. You’d have to be an idiot to believe that she didn’t know exactly what she was doing when she posted that message, unedited, to her stories."