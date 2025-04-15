Denise Richards' daughter Sami Sheen will 'never, ever' do THIS in life

Sami Sheen, the daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, recently opened up about her boundaries.

In her recent appearance on Gia Guidice’s podcast, Casual Chaos, the 21-year-old model revealed some of the requests she has received from subscribers on OnlyFans.

Sami, who joined the platform as a creator when she was 18 to buy her own apartment, shared that “people will request the craziest things.”

She went on to reveal that some ask for pictures of her feet, saying, “But they’ve requested weird things, like dipping my foot in the toilet. I’m like, ‘Why does that turn you on? Is my foot going into a toilet? That’s weird, but ok, why not.’”

“I honestly do have really cute feet, so I don’t blame them,” the daughter of the Starship Troopers actress added, admitting that she has no issues with selling photographs of her feet.

Moving forward, Sami claimed that she has “never, ever, ever done a sex tape,” and is not interested in “full, full, full nudity.”

She just keeps it "very classy while still giving people their money’s worth, if that makes sense," remarking, "I feel like I give people their money’s worth.”

Sami, who has had unfiltered conversations about her “boundaries” with her subscribers, made it clear that she will turn down inappropriate offers.

“But the other stuff that they’ve requested where I’m like, that is really just crossing a line, I’m like, ‘There’s other girls who will give you that. No judgment at all. It’s just not my thing,’” she clarified.