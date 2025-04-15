 
Jennifer Aniston receives praise for commitment to fitness

Expert dished rare details about Jennifer Aniston's intense workout schedule amid professional commitments

Lifestyle News Desk
April 15, 2025

Photo: Jennifer Aniston receives praise for commitment to fitness
Jennifer Aniston always makes time for her workout routine even during tough schedules.

A new report of Page Six shed light on the Friends’ determination when it comes to fitness and wellness.

Revealing more details, her trainer, Dani Coleman shared with the outlet that “she started streaming the workouts and wanted to try a personal training session at home; I’ll never forget our first session — we did a full-body workout using” Jennifer’s “favorite travel-friendly” equipment.

The trainer also addressed that Jennifer is not a quitter and keeps on “finding new ways to challenge her.”

“Jen and I train as much as her schedule allows, usually a handful of times weekly together,” she added of the actress’ busy work routine.

“No matter what amount of time or where Jen’s schedule takes her, she always values moving her body,” Dali praised the fitness freak.

“She understands that doing something each day, even if it’s small, is better than nothing,” the source remarked in conclusion. 

