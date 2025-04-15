Prince Harry, King Charles remain 'distant' as he 'must fight' for his family

Prince Harry relationship with King Charles and Prince William remains unhealed.

As the Duke of Sussex’s legal fight for the security continues, sources close to the palace have made surprising revelations about Harry’s relationship with the royal family, according to People Magazine.

In the latest issue of the magazine, a source said of Harry and Charles’ relationship, “I don’t think there is any rapprochement."

The source went on to add that "nothing has changed" between the strained father and son.

Meanwhile, another source confirmed that King Charles and Prince Harry are "distant."

It is worth mentioning that the last time Charles and Harry met was in February 2024 for 30-minutes after the monarch publicly announced his cancer diagnosis.

The outlet reported that Harry has no idea about Charles' current condition as his calls and letters continue to go unanswered.

However, sources close to Harry have suggested that the King is deliberately keeping his distance with his youngest son, the Duke of Sussex, due to his ongoing security case.

Royal expert Sally Bedell Smith told the outlet, "[The legal battle] puts Harry in direct contact with the people who are carrying out the King’s orders."

"If his father was to say something even seemingly innocuous, it could end up landing in the middle of the court case," Sally added.

For those unaware, Prince Harry is fighting a legal battle to regain UK security for himself, Meghan Markle and their kids, Archie and Lilibet. After stepping back from royal duties, their protection was removed. Harry, who believes that the security removal was to keep him and Meghan from leaving the UK, says it's about safety and justice.

Moreover, Harry's relationship with his elder brother, Prince William, the Prince of Wales also remains strained.

Following the shocking revelations in Harry’s memoir Spare, the trust between estranged brothers remains a major hurdle. "These are things that would have been considered confidential," Sally noted about the private conversations exposed in the memoir.

With Prince Harry's legal fight for the security, he recently made shocking revelations after leaving the courtroom following the two-day hearing in London.

Since the hearing was conducted in private due to the sensitive nature of the case, Harry said, "People would be shocked by what’s being held back."

Sources close to the situation say that the Duke of Sussex "feels very strongly this is something he must fight for."