'Night Court' finale brings 'Big Bang Theory' & 'Young Sheldon' stars together

Hollywood stars of Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon are set to make a shocking appearance in the NBC sitcom Night Court finale.

Simon Helberg, who played the role of Howard Wolowitz in The Big Bang Theory is uniting with Raegan Revord, who played Missy Cooper in Young Sheldon to make a guest appearance in the sitcom season 3 finale, as reported by Deadline.

The outlet reported that Simon is “set for a game-changing cameo that could really shake things up for Abby.”

Meanwhile, Missy will play a runway teen named Shelby who wants to marry her soulmate. Moreover, her storyline pays tribute to an iconic episode from the original Night Court series, where a young Michael J. Fox appeared in a similar plot.

It is worth mentioning that there will be other guest stars, including Michael Urie, Ryan Hansen, and the return of Night Court legend Marsha Warfield as Roz.

NBC sitcom Night Court season 3 finale is set to air next month.