Kristin Cavallari clears the air on past romance rumors with Chris Evans

Kristin Cavallari clears air on past romance rumors with Chris Evans

Kristin Cavallari has finally responded to the speculations of her romance with Chris Evans

In a recent chat on the April 15 episode of her podcast Let’s Be Honest, the podcaster dismissed the rumors of dating the Fantatic Four star in the past.

While going through a news article about her dating history, the actress responded that she never dated Evans before.

“Chris Evans and I had a similar friend group, and I think that we were at an event one night as a group, there was a group of us there,” she revealed.

Cavallari, 38, further clarified, “We saw each other socially. I never dated Chris Evans. Ever, ever, ever. Didn't even go on one date with him. Literally, nothing ever happened, and there's been these rumors for years that we dated.

"Well, we've never dated," she remarked.

“It's not f****** true, so you can remove him from my dating portfolio. Thank you very much," Cavallari added.

It is pertinent to mention that Evan is currently married to Alba Baptista.

Meanwhile, after Cavallari's divorce from NFL quarterback Jay Cutler in 2022, she dated TikTok star Mark Estes for seven months, and the two broke up in September 2014.

The Uncommon James founder recently revealed that she quietly dated former NHL player Nate Thompson for a short period.