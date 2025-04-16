Savannah Chrisley opens up about dealbreaker that ended Robert Shriver romance

Savannah Chrisley talked about a red flag she ignored while dating Robert Shriver.

The Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley host opened up about her split from Shriver in the latest episode of her podcast and discussed the lessons she learned after her breakup.

Chrisley notingly advised viewers to avoid dating men with an unfinalized divorce.

“I've been so heartbroken trying to figure out how I get through to the other side of it, but I'm handling it like I handle everything else with a little grit and strength and I'm learning to have more forgiveness for myself and no more dating men who aren't officially divorced yet,” the 27-year-old said.

The reality star went on to say, "I will give you that little piece of advice because again, for people that don't know the backstory, Robert filed for divorce (from estranged wife, Lindsay) (in) April of ‘23. We met (in) August of ‘23. And so he had already been filed for divorce."

“And he's no further along in his divorce today than he was the day that I met him, which is absolutely insane. And that's a whole other thing," she added.

While sharing that she is doing well and grateful for how gracefully she had handled things, Chrisley noted, "I'm not jumping from one relationship to the next. I'm truly taking time to grieve and figure out what I want differently next go round.”

It is pertinent to mention that the former couple first started dating back in September 2023.