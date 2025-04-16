Matthew Koma proves he's 'best supporter' of wife Hilary Duff with shocking move

Matthew Koma has spoken out in support of his wife Hilary Duff after she faced criticism from internet trolls about getting Botox.

“Why did she do Botox? I swear to God, everyone else is the same,” the person commented on Hilary’s latest Instagram post featuring her close-up beauty shots.

Clapping back at the netizen, Matthew replied, “Get fckd [sic] butterfly.”

After that, fans lauded the 37-year-old singer in the comments for standing up for his wife.

“Showing everyone how great husbands stick up for their wives,” penned one user.

“Honestly she’s a working mom, gave birth to 4 children .. she can [do] whatever the heck makes her feel good,” commented another person.

In May 2022, Hilary talked about the pressure on women to maintain their appearance.

“We bust our ass to get our bodies in shape and to look the best we can. We get facials and Botox and our hair done and highlights and brows and lash lifts and all this s–t,” the Lizzie McGuireint actress said in an interview with Women’s Health.

“But I want to work on the inside. That’s the most important part of the system,” she added.