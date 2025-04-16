Kate Middleton has landed in an impossible situation over Prince Harry

The shockwaves that erupted after Prince Harry was accused of sending “unpleasant messages” to the head of his charity have seemed to overwhelm his biggest supporter Kate Middleton.

For those unversed, behind the scenes Kate is said to have been hard at work, trying to get her ‘immovable’ husband to soften towards his younger brother who she fears is “incredibly lonely” and “putting on a brave face.”

According to a well-placed insider who spoke to Heat World recently, “Apparently, Kate is devastated” that Prince Harry has had to step down from the Sentebale charity due to “blatant lies”.

“She doesn’t want Harry to be discredited,” and “thinks he must be incredibly lonely and putting on a brave face.”

Because of this, the sources admits, “she feels more than ever that she needs to convince William to forgive him.”

But it appears she is the only one adamant on securing the Duke’s return because not only Prince William, but “Charles and Camilla both believe that Harry’s presence, and the frenzied reaction it seems to bring, is the last thing the family need when they are trying to stay focused.”

Still, she’s “tried to remind William that this is the last thing Diana would have wanted, and Harry’s the same somewhat misunderstood soul he always was.”

“She tries to share details of their conversations and frequently reminds him about the good times they shared. But William’s not budging – and unless he does, it’s unlikely the rest of the family will soften their hearts, either,” the source concluded by saying.