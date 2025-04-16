Betsy Arakawa's death: What Gene Hackman's wife researched online before death

Gene Hackman's wife, Betsy Arakawa, researched COVID-19 symptoms on the internet just days before she died, an investigation by New Mexico cops revealed.

For those unversed, Betsy breathed her last in February at the couple's remote Santa Fe mansion from Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.

Gene died of heart disease about a week after his wife. According to The Sun, the Superman actor had Alzheimer's disease, which was a contributing factor in his death.

The two were found unresponsive on February 26 by security workers.

As per the latest investigation by New Mexico police, Gene's computer history showed that she was actively searching for medical conditions related to COVID-19 and flu-like symptoms between February 8 to February 12.

Additionally, Betsy met Gene in the 1980s and married him in 1991.