 
Geo News

Betsy Arakawa's death: What Gene Hackman's wife researched online before death

Betsy Arakawa died in February from Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 16, 2025

Betsy Arakawas death: What Gene Hackmans wife researched online before death
Betsy Arakawa's death: What Gene Hackman's wife researched online before death 

Gene Hackman's wife, Betsy Arakawa, researched COVID-19 symptoms on the internet just days before she died, an investigation by New Mexico cops revealed.

For those unversed, Betsy breathed her last in February at the couple's remote Santa Fe mansion from Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.

Gene died of heart disease about a week after his wife. According to The Sun, the Superman actor had Alzheimer's disease, which was a contributing factor in his death.

The two were found unresponsive on February 26 by security workers.

As per the latest investigation by New Mexico police, Gene's computer history showed that she was actively searching for medical conditions related to COVID-19 and flu-like symptoms between February 8 to February 12.

Additionally, Betsy met Gene in the 1980s and married him in 1991.

Jimmy Kimmel claps back at critics for calling him a 'hypocrite'
Jimmy Kimmel claps back at critics for calling him a 'hypocrite'
Meghan Markle reacts to reports of ‘exploiting' Archie, Lilibet for own benefit video
Meghan Markle reacts to reports of ‘exploiting' Archie, Lilibet for own benefit
Rebel Wilson surprises fans with major reunion with 'Pitch Perfect' costars
Rebel Wilson surprises fans with major reunion with 'Pitch Perfect' costars
Prince William 'rankled' by Harry's Ukraine visit video
Prince William 'rankled' by Harry's Ukraine visit
Meghan Markle breaks silence after claims she reaches out to King Charles
Meghan Markle breaks silence after claims she reaches out to King Charles
Meghan Markle overwhelms royal experts: ‘I can't wrap my head around it!'
Meghan Markle overwhelms royal experts: ‘I can't wrap my head around it!'
Prince Harry's major plans fell through because of Royal connections
Prince Harry's major plans fell through because of Royal connections
Matthew Koma proves he's 'best supporter' of wife Hilary Duff with shocking move
Matthew Koma proves he's 'best supporter' of wife Hilary Duff with shocking move