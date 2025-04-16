Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning Archie, Lilibet's public debuts: Here's what to expect

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s intentions for the future, with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have always been a source of curiosity for royal fans, and it appears an insider has just revealed what they intend to do.

According to this insider, when the time comes for the Sussex children to be a “little more grownup” their parents have a plan for their public image.

While speaking to Heat World the insider in question explained that “Eventually, when the time is right and the kids are a little more grown up, they will of course be eased into the public eye.”

The reason for this is that “Meghan and Harry accept that the kids will ultimately be scrutinised and photographed when they get a little older.”

“It’s their destiny, for better or worse, since people are so fascinated by them – they are royals by bloodline, after all,” they admitted.

And while “Meghan and Harry are still fiercely protective and sensitive when it comes to their kids’ safety and protecting them at all costs”

“They’re also mindful that they can’t stay cooped up or withdrawn from the world forever. So, they’re doing it step by step and, as always, on their own terms,” they added before concluding as well.