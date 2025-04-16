 
Geo News

Prince William likely to become king sooner than expected

King Charles had no formal preparation when it came to learning how to be a monarch

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

April 16, 2025

Prince William, the heir to British throne, will likely become king of Britain sooner than expected amid his father King Charles health worries.

The Harper’s Bazaar quoted royal expert Tom Quinn as saying that the royals began Prince William’s succession planning, as they call it, even before King Charles diagnosis.

The royal expert claimed, “The people I’ve spoken to have said that the succession planning, as they call it, began even before Charles’ diagnosis.

“I mean, he’s the oldest Prince of Wales to become king in history, so succession planning had begun before Charles came to the throne simply because of the age issue.”

Another royal expert Robert Hardman told the publication that King Charles had no formal preparation when it came to learning how to be a monarch.

“It’s always a role where you learn by example,” the expert said and added as such, William is not necessarily undergoing training for the top job, but “they’re preparing William by giving him more of the sort of work that Charles would do.”

Quinn went on saying “Obviously, the cancer diagnosis has made everything more urgent.”

