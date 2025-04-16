Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take Archie, Lilibet on delightful family trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking time off during a busy year with a spring break trip with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The family marked the Duchess of Sussex's slew of new projects, including her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, and her new podcast Confessions of a Female Founder. Meghan also launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, in April.

Through it all, her husband, Prince Harry, has been by her side, cheering her on, despite his own exhaustion due to a long-drawn-out legal battle in the U.K.

"I am so happy for my wife and fully support absolutely everything she’s done and continues to do," the Duke of Sussex told People.

"I'm incredibly proud," he remarked.

The Montecito residents are actively involved in parenthood and consider it their “happy bubble."

"The kids are adorable. They’re incredibly smart, articulate, and fun," an insider told the outlet.

This comes after the Duke visited the U.K. for a two-day hearing of his appeal in his security battle with the Home Office. Sources say King Charles is keeping his distance from the case and the Prince, so as to avoid being dragged in the case.

"I don’t think there is any rapprochement," a mole told the outlet. "Nothing has changed. They are distant."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed Prince Archie in 2019 and Princess Lilibet in 2021.