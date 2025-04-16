Katy Perry faces heat from Hollywood stars after 'disgusting' Blue Origins launch

Katy Perry faces heat from Hollywood after 'disgusting' Blue Origins launch

Katy Perry along with other women who were part of the Blue Origins spaceflight are under fire as many A-listers slammed the mission.

The spaceflight, owned by Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos’ company, included Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe and Kerianne Flynn alongside Perry. It was launched on April 14, 2025, Monday, marking the first launch since 1963’s solo space flight by Valentina Tereshkova.

However, the spaceflight mission received criticism from Hollywood celebrities, including Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Munn, and Olivia Wilde.

While Ratajkowski took to TikTok and slammed the mission on Monday, calling it “beyond parody,” Munn expressed her concerns ahead of its launch.

Ratajkowski said in a video, “That space mission this morning? That's end time s**t. Like, this is beyond parody,” adding, “That you care about Mother Earth and it's about Mother Earth, and you're going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that's singlehandedly destroying the planet?”

“And then to try to make it like... I'm disgusted, literally I'm disgusted,” the model added.

Meanwhile, Munn appeared on Today with Jenna and Friends earlier this month and said, “What are you going to do up in space? What are you doing up there?”

“I know that this is probably obnoxious - but like, it's so much money to go to space. You know, there's a lot of people that can't even afford eggs,” she added.

As host Jenna Bush Hager then informed Munn that the all-women crew were “getting their hair done, their makeup done, even eyelash extensions,” Munn was left speechless.

Moreover, Olivia Wilde highlighted the memes going around the Blue Origin flight. Taking to her Instagram Story, Wilde shared the meme of Katy Perry kissing the ground and wrote, “Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess.”

Despite the backlash, Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, and other crew members have been sharing videos and their experience of Blue Origins spaceflight.



